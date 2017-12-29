Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan’s invitation to Sultan Azlan Shah Cup revoked

Published on Friday, 29 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 180
KUALA LUMPUR: It’s a sad day for Asian hockey solidarity – Pakistan’s invitation to the 27th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has been rescinded.



Asian Hockey Federation chief executive officer Tayab Ikram and Perak Hockey Association secretary M. Selvakumaran confirmed the rescindment yesterday but gave no reasons for it.

It was only a few days ago that Pakistan were invited for the tournament. The hockey powerhouse’s presence was expected to create more excitement for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, a yearly tournament giving Asian teams the chance to play against world-class sides from Europe and other continents.

Pakistan’s absence means only six teams – world No. 1 Australia, Argentina (No. 2), India (No. 6) England (No. 7), Ireland (No. 10) and Malaysia (No. 12) – will be in the fray.

The tournament starts from March 2-10 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh.

Malaysia are also using the tournament to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15, where they are drawn in Group B with India, Pakistan, England and Wales.

Group A comprises Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland.

The Star of Malaysia

