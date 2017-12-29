After the last day of the Super Round of the 64th National Hockey Championships at Peoples Hockey Stadium, Sukkur, semifinal line up has been decided.





The two semifinals will be played on Saturday.

National Bank vs Navy at 6:00 PM

WAPDA vs Sui Southern Gas Company at 8:00 PM



Unfancied Navy have been the surprise package .



They defeated defending champions PIA and remained unbeaten in the Super Round to deservedly claim a place in the last four.



On Thursday:

-Navy drew Fauji Fertiliser Company 1-1

SCORERS:

Navy: Mohammad Sabir

FFC: Khairullah



Recently raised FFC made a good impression on their maiden appearance at the National Championships.



They made it to the Super Round. Though they failed to qualify for the

semi final but performed well in every match of the Super Round.



-National Bank defeated Customs 4-1

SCORERS:

National Bank: Faisal Qadir, Aamer Ali, Attique Arshad & Dilber

Customs: Munawwar



The two provincial sides continued to be the whipping boys here.



-PIA defeated Punjab 5-1

SCORERS:

PIA: Nasir Ahmed 2, Shafqat Rasool 2 & Mohammad Ali

Punjab: Jahangir



-Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited defeated KPK 9-1

SCORERS:

SNGPL: Ghulam Abbas 3, Samiullah 2, Ayub 2, Dawood & Rana Waheed

KPK: Safian Khan



PHF Media release