Uhlenhorst Mülheim’s Thilo Stralkowski and TG Heimfeld’s Alexander Otte were the final two names added to the German men’s squad named for the Indoor World Cup which will run from February 7-11 in Berlin.





National coach Stefan Kermas had already named ten players in November before finalising his panel with two vastly experienced indoor specialists.



The panel also includes Rot-Weiss Köln’s Mats Grambusch, Marco Miltkau and Christopher Rühr, Mülheim’s Ferdinand Weinke and Mannheimer HC’s Dan Nguyen Luong who are all likely to play in the EHL KO16 at Easter.



Also involved are Tobias Walter and Mark Appel in goals, Berliner HC’s Martin Häner and Martin Zwicker and HTHC’s Tobias Walter.



Kermas said of the squad: "This is a harmonious mix and we are well prepared for different opponent systems and we will be able to create a lot from our own possession. Fabian Pehlke will be available as a replacement in attack. We will decide on further scenarios, should injuries occur."



Otte has twice been part of a German European indoor championship squad and the 2015 World Cup team that won bronze in Leipzig, top scoring with 19 goals.



Stralkowski has also been a long-standing outdoor member of the Honamas squad, winning Olympic gold in 2012 in London and at the Europeans in 2011 and 2013.



Indoors, he was part of the 2011 world champion German side and European victor in 2012. He scored 14 times in the 2015 Indoor World Cup.



For January’s European Championships, Germany have named a completely different line-up. Mannheim’s Niklas Garst will be one of the goalkeeper’s with Teo Hinrichs also in the line-up. Mülheim’s Malte Hellwig is another EHL-bound player involved while the side will be led by the experience of Moritz Fürste and Linus Butt.



