By Ijaz Chaudhry



Karachi's Habib Public School carries a great hockey legacy. The prestigious school has given numerous players to Pakistan hockey including great names- Hassan Sardar, Sohail Abbas, and Kamran Ashraf to name a few.





In order to groom young players,the school team has been making an annual training tour during the winter break every year since 2013. The team visits different cities of Pakistan to play against the best local academies.



This time, Habib Public School played a match each in no less than seven cities.



After the fixtures at Hyderabad and Sukkur, the contingent crossed over to the Punjab.



Here, the first port of call was Sadiqabad, followed by Bahawalpur.



Next assignments were at Pir Mahal and Gojra. These two tiny tehsils of district Toba Tek Singh are among the biggest hockey nurseries of Pakistan.



The Karachi boys ended the whirlwind tour with a match against the Dar Hockey Academy at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



Habib Public School's coach Shakir Ali termed the tour a big success, "the boys learnt a lot playing against very strong sides. At many places, there were big crowds; over three thousand turned up at Pir Mahal. It was also a great experience to play at world's biggest hockey stadium in Lahore".



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com