KUALA LUMPUR: The Maybank Tigers are eyeing a roaring start to the new year when the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) gets underway.





Maybank, who have featured in the MHL since its inception in 1987, last won the title in 1994.



Maybank started their preparations at their base in Bangi since Dec 11 and are hoping for better fortunes.



The squad are helmed by head coach Saiful Azli Abdul Rahman and his assistant K. Gobinathan, who are both former internationals.



The Tigers have roped in six foreigners in their quest to win one of four titles at stake – the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, Charity Shield, League and TNB Cup.



Among them are four Australians – goalkeeper Leon Hayward Kayne, forward Oscar William Allan and midfielders Oscar William Wookey and Joshua Bretherton.



They have also secured the services of Pakistani striker Muhammad Azfar Yaqoo and Argentinian defender Federico Bertoni.



Saiful said they hope to win at least one silverware.



“I believe we are capable of doing that. The team are shaping up well and the foreign players will be joining us soon,” said Saiful.



In this year’s MHL, the Tigers, powered by six foreign players, did exceptionally well in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup by reaching the final before losing 5-3 to Terengganu.



However, they failed to continue the momentum in the Premier Division as they ended fifth in the eight-team league.



Six teams will feature in the top division next season. The others are league champions Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), TNB Cup champions Terengganu, Tenaga Nasional, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and TNB-Thunderbolt.



Maybank will open their campaign against Tenaga Nasional in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Jan 3.



The Star of Malaysia