Nabha - Punjab Police outclassed defending champion EME Jalandhar with a solitary goal in the quarterfinals of the 42nd GS Bains Liberals All India Hockey Tournament.





Punjab Police initiated a move from the centre line in the 47th minute and forward Sarbjit took the possession of the ball on the top of the circle to surprise the EME defence.



SAI Kurukshetra came from behind to enter the semifinals by defeating ITBP 2-1. ITBP took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute with a goal from Jaswinder Singh but the Kurukshetra boys hit back with a goal in the 27th minute through skipper Rahul (1-1). Vishal sealed the victory for ITBP (2-1) in the 62nd minute.



Hawks Rupnagar also made it to the semifinals with a 3-2 win over PSPCL Patiala. Hawks scored through skipper Harpreet Singh (18th min), Ranjit Singh (21st min) and Jaswinder Singh (48th min). Akash of PSPCL reduced Hawks’ lead to 1-2 with a strike in the 47th minute. The Rupnagar team will next face Punjab Police, Jalandhar, for a place in the final.



Indian Overseas Bank lost to Corps of Signal, Jalandhar, 1-4 in a one-sided affair. The Signals team scored through Amritpal Singh in 38th minute. Raman Singh scored two goals (41st min and 58th min) to swell the lead. Vinod Rayer scored the lone goal (51st min) for Indian Overseas Bank. Sunil Lakra rounded off the tally (4-1) with a goal in the 61st minute.



