LANCASTER, Pa. - Four days of practice-skill sessions, team meetings and competition stood between 67 athletes who attended the STX Select event and their name on the final roster. The Junior U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff evaluated all athletes during each session and match, and are pleased to name the 2018 U.S. U-17 and U-19 Women’s National Teams.





STX Select took place from December 26-29, 2017 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. It was compromised of the top women’s junior athletes in the country who were selected to attend based on their performance at this summer’s Junior National Camp.



USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate the following athletes!



2018 U.S. U-17 Women's National Team



Sarah Beers | Fleetwood, Pa.

Kaitlyn Benton | Lansdale, Pa.

Emily Berlinghof | Huntington, N.Y.

Hailey Bitters | Delmar, Md.

Leanne Bough | Whitney Point, N.Y.

Isabella Bressler | Leesport, Pa.

Margo Carlin | Drexel Hill, Pa.

Anna Castaldo | Endicott, N.Y.

Bethany Dykema | Newport News, Va.

Megan Frost | Charlotte, N.C.

Lee Ann Gordon | Louisville, Ky.

Peyton Halsey | Reading, Pa.

Kara Heck | Berlin, N.J.

Adele Iacobucci | Malvern, Pa.

Madison Kahn | Voorhees, N.J.

Margot Lawn | Pasadena, Md.

Caylie McMahon | Stow, Mass.

Hannah Miller | Malvern, Pa.

Alexandra Morgan | Winnetka, Ill.

Kelsey Reznick | Drums, Pa.

Hope Rose | Dauphin, Pa.

Annabel Skubisz | Houston, Texas

Josie Varney | Smithfield, Maine

Madeleine Zimmer | Hershey, Pa.



*Retrial in January: Makenna Webster | St. Louis, Mo.



2018 U.S. U-19 Women's National Team



Mackenzie Allessie | Mount Joy, Pa.

Gabrielle Barraco | Allentown, Pa.

Kayla Blas | Pendleton, N.Y.

Leah Crouse | Virginia Beach, Va.

Charlotte De Vries | Wayne, Pa.

Emma Deberdine | Millersville, Pa.

Lindsay Dickinson | Glen Mills, Pa.

Greer Gill | Virginia Beach, Va.

Kyler Greenwalt | Gambrills, Md.

Katie Jean | Mount Joy, Pa.

Katherine McGuire | St. Louis, Mo.

Marykate Neff | Villanova, Pa.

Kathryn Peterson | San Diego, Calif.

Megan Rodgers | San Diego, Calif.

Meghan Schneider | San Diego, Calif.

Peyton Tollasken | Chesapeake, Va.

M. Grace Wallis | Blue Bell, Pa.

Brynn Zorilla | Vista, Calif.



* Alternates: Riley Fulmer | Chapel Hill, N.C. & Caroline McGovern | Churchville, Pa.

* Medical Retrial in January: Ali McCarthy | Madison, N.J. & Kaylie Mings | Bellaire, Texas



Alternates will be invited to the January training camp.

Medical Retrial and Retrial athletes will be invited to the January training camp.



USFHA media release