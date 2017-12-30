



For students it’s one of the best feelings in the world - the final bell rings to signal the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation. For some, that means fun in the sun, campfires and road trips. For Amardeep Khokhar and Erin Matson it was about crisp passes, studying film and being part of Team USA history.





Both the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams are coming off historic campaigns having won medals in multiple International Hockey Federation (FIH) sanctioned events this past summer. The USMNT clinched a pair of bronze medals at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago in April and the men’s Pan American Cup (PAC) in Lancaster, Pa. in August. Meanwhile, the USWNT claimed gold at the Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa in July, as well as bronze at women’s PAC in August.



Two medals each now hang freshly in the rooms of Khokhar, 18, and Matson, 17, highlighting valiant career starts. Individually, the pair are helping define the next generation of United States field hockey players.



“I am extremely proud to be a part of a team that was able to be so successful in both tournaments,” said Khokhar, a Valencia, Calif. native. “We trained multiple hours and to see all of that effort result in two bronze medals is the most rewarding feelings I have ever had. It also gets me excited because we are a young and upcoming team with a lot to prove. However, these last two tournaments showed everyone what we are capable of.”







Khokhar was introduced to the sport at a young age in the Golden State. Quickly falling in love after a local tournament and league play in Moorpark, Calif., Khokhar plunged in to the annual California Cup where the goal to become a prime field hockey player began to sprout. Watching various USMNT members train at Moorpark College only fueled his present day rise to the USMNT. The young striker played for the Simi Valley Wizards. As a teenager with the Ventura County Red Devils, it was the first step in entering the Olympic Development Pipeline and eventually the U.S. U-18 Men's National Development Squad while still enjoying life at Valencia High School, all leading up to earning his first cap against Canada prior to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.



“I remember being extremely nervous playing my first game,” recalled Khokhar. “I was only thinking about how I was going to play against previous Olympians and a team going to the Olympic Games. Although I was tense before the game, my anxiousness faded during play and I ended up having a fun time.”



Similar nerves surfaced this summer at FIH Hockey World League Round 2 and in the men’s Pan American Cup. Khokhar recalled being more at ease during the latter, but the added excitement playing on a national pitch helped make it a memorable summer in preparation for hitting the books as a freshman at the University of Southern California. He plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in finance while continuing international play with the USMNT.



Above all, his father remains his greatest influence and inspiration.



Matson’s humble beginnings to the sport mirror that of Khokhar on the other side of the country. Currently a senior at Unionville High School, the Pennsylvania native picked up field hockey and fell in love as soon as she held a stick at age six.



A product of the Olympic Development Pipeline as well, Matson sparked her National Team career with the Field Hockey Fanatix club team before transitioning to the Typhoon Hockey Club and eventually WC Eagles at nine years old. The WC Eagles quickly became a second home as Matson's first international experience took her to China and New Zealand. A member of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team at 13, and the U.S. U-19 and U-21 Women's National Teams a short time later, the call to join the USWNT is arguably one of the best moments of the young midfielder’s career.



“I was in San Diego with the U-21 team at the time,” commented Matson commented. “After Janneke [Schopman] and Phil [Edwards] pulled me aside to say that I would be traveling with the USWNT to New Zealand, I called my parents to tell them the news. We were all crying on the phone, and it was one of those phone calls you never forget. I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and it was a wonderful day when I heard the news.







“Playing at this level and being a part of this team has always been my dream, and it is an amazing day when what you’ve been working for finally comes," continued Matson. "It really does show you that you can get to where you want to be if you work hard and are determined.”



All the while, balancing life as a high schooler, homework and academics is a feat in of itself especially during the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals, where an online course kept her plenty busy off the pitch en-route to helping the USWNT clinch gold and a spot at the Final in November. It comes as second nature though according to Matson, as she looks forward to senior prom and graduation while studying film and practicing with the rest of Team USA.



“Ever since I was young, I looked up to some of the players I now call teammates,” added Matson. “I still have posters of the Beijing and Rio teams in the area where I practice my skills at home, and sometimes I think how lucky I am to be playing alongside some of these women.”



Like Khokhar, that life balance is sure to continue in the coming years as Matson anticipates college life at the University of North Carolina, and standing proud as the Star Spangled Banner plays wearing Carolina Blue and red, white and blue between classes.



Whether its on the pitch or continuing education, the two are living aspirations for many in the USA Field Hockey Futures Program, Olympic Development Pipeline and beyond. Both admit it takes more than just hard work and determination to make to be a part of Team USA.



“My advice would be to never stop playing," said Khokhar. "Play hockey wherever you can. Whether it’s at the pitch, in your backyard, or even on the carpet in your room, constantly try to be better than you were yesterday.”



“Some people might say I’ve missed out on some things, but the way I look at it, I’ve gained all of these great experiences that I otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to enjoy,” chimed Matson. “Also, putting in the extra time and doing the work on your own to outwork everybody else is necessary to be the best. If you truly do have a goal in mind that you are determined to reach, you will get there. Don’t let anybody else tell you otherwise.”



This article is featured in the Fall 2017 issue of FHLife Magazine. To read more inspiring, knowledge-packed and fun features revolving around hockey, fitness, healthy eating and how to strengthen your game, subscribe to our quarterly publication or to order additional copies, clicking here.



This holiday season, USA Field Hockey's is offering everyone a free digital version of the most recent issue of FHLife Magazine. Typically an exclusive member benefit, this is the only magazine in the United States dedicated to the sport of field hockey.



USFHA media release