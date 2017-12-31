By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: They may be banking mostly on a young side in the MHL with an average age of 19 with no national players to boast of.





But TNB-Thunderbolt won’t hesitate to steal the thunder from the stronger sides who take them lightly in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The other five teams in the MHL – league champions Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), TNB Cup champions Terengganu, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Maybank and Tenaga Nasional – all have the ammunition of foreign and national players.



Thunderbolt coach Mohd Amin Rahim said they were featuring in the MHL to gain exposure but they were also out to make an impact.



“We’re out to give the other teams a run for their money. I want to see my boys progressing in every match,” said Amin, a former international.



“This is not the first time we’re playing in the Premier Division. This year, we caused a major upset by thrashing former champions Maybank, who had six foreign players, 7-3 in the league.”



Thunderbolt finished sixth in the eight-team Premier Division this year with 13 points from four wins, one draw and nine defeats.



Next year’s young side have the guidance of three senior players from the Tenaga Nasional squad – midfielder Azammi Adabi and forwards Azreen Misron and Amir Farid.



Ex-national defender Sallehin Ghani, out of action for the last two years, will also bring some experience to the youthful side.



Thunderbolt open their campaign against Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Jan 3.



If they progress in the knockout competition, Thunderbolt will face either Penang Hockey Club or Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) on Jan 4.



This year, Thunderbolt lost 7-3 to Terengganu in the first round of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



