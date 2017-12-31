Navy had reached the semifinal of the National Championships after more than half a century.





Finally their run at the 64th National Hockey Championships at Peoples Hockey Stadium, Sukkur, came to an end.



Last year's runners up National Bank of Pakistan had the better of the plucky sailors by two goals to nil. Abubakr and Hafiz Rizwan were the scorers for the bankers.



The other semifinal between two evenly matched sides, WAPDA and Sui Southern Gas Company, both having the services of a number of internationals, went to the wire.



The match was decided on the penalty shootout after 0-0 in the playing time.

WAPDA emerged victorious in the nail biting shootout.



Final will be played on Sunday between WAPDA and National Bank

Third position match: SSGC vs Navy



PHF Media release