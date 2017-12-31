



The Oldest Living Sporting Legend of India today! He completes 94 & steps into his 95th year on - 31st December !





-During 2012 London Olympics - he was chosen as one of only sixteen “Iconic Olympians” (8 men & 8 women) from ALL participants in ALL sports disciplines since 1896 (The start of The modern Olympic Era) by the Custodians of Olympic History - THE OLYMPIC MUSEUM LAUSANNE

-the only sportsperson from World Hockey - only Asian male & only Indian who was honored in this manner !



-Triple Gold Olympian-1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, 1956 Melbourne (Captain)



-His name is in The Guinness Book of World Records !



His Goal scoring records are so astonishing that his fans across the world lovingly nicknamed him ‘The Goal Machine ‘



1948 London Olympics -

i) scored 6 of 9 goals against Argentina in his Olympic debut

I) Scored the first 2 goals in 7th and 15th minute in the Olympic finals against England on their home turf !



1952 Helsinki Olympics -

i) Scored all three goals against England in Semifinals !

I) Scored 5 of 6 Goals in finals against Holland . ( Olympic & world record)

Many in India might NOT KNOW that THIS IS The OLDEST STILL Unbroken / unmatched World Record in the history of Olympics ( more than 65 Years)



1956 Melbourne Olympics - Captain

i) Scored 5 Goals against Afghanistan before he suffered multiple fractures in his right hand !( His injury was kept a closely guarded secret so as to force the opponents waste two/three of their players just marking him !



The only person to have the honor of being flag bearer of the entire Indian Contingent twice 1952 & 56 Olympics !



Recipient of First Padma Shri awarded in Sports Category !( 1957)



As Chief Coach / manager - Accompanied Eight Indian Teams for International Tournaments . Each time the Team had a podium finish ! The feet includes The Historic 1975 Kuala Lumpur World Cup Gold when he was Chief Coach Cum Manager .The only World Cup Gold for India to date !



In short - The man who has devoted all his life to Hockey -his first love - As a player, Captain , Coach , Manager, Sports Administrator, Hockey writer !



Keeping in mind his selfless devotion towards Sports - Punjab Government has recommended his name to the Central Government for Bharat Ratna Award !



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR !!! You are our inspiration!

