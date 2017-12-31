'HAPPY BIRTHDAY ‘ Balbir Singh Senior, Sir !!!
The Oldest Living Sporting Legend of India today! He completes 94 & steps into his 95th year on - 31st December !
-During 2012 London Olympics - he was chosen as one of only sixteen “Iconic Olympians” (8 men & 8 women) from ALL participants in ALL sports disciplines since 1896 (The start of The modern Olympic Era) by the Custodians of Olympic History - THE OLYMPIC MUSEUM LAUSANNE
-the only sportsperson from World Hockey - only Asian male & only Indian who was honored in this manner !
-Triple Gold Olympian-1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, 1956 Melbourne (Captain)
-His name is in The Guinness Book of World Records !
His Goal scoring records are so astonishing that his fans across the world lovingly nicknamed him ‘The Goal Machine ‘
1948 London Olympics -
i) scored 6 of 9 goals against Argentina in his Olympic debut
I) Scored the first 2 goals in 7th and 15th minute in the Olympic finals against England on their home turf !
1952 Helsinki Olympics -
i) Scored all three goals against England in Semifinals !
I) Scored 5 of 6 Goals in finals against Holland . ( Olympic & world record)
Many in India might NOT KNOW that THIS IS The OLDEST STILL Unbroken / unmatched World Record in the history of Olympics ( more than 65 Years)
1956 Melbourne Olympics - Captain
i) Scored 5 Goals against Afghanistan before he suffered multiple fractures in his right hand !( His injury was kept a closely guarded secret so as to force the opponents waste two/three of their players just marking him !
The only person to have the honor of being flag bearer of the entire Indian Contingent twice 1952 & 56 Olympics !
Recipient of First Padma Shri awarded in Sports Category !( 1957)
As Chief Coach / manager - Accompanied Eight Indian Teams for International Tournaments . Each time the Team had a podium finish ! The feet includes The Historic 1975 Kuala Lumpur World Cup Gold when he was Chief Coach Cum Manager .The only World Cup Gold for India to date !
In short - The man who has devoted all his life to Hockey -his first love - As a player, Captain , Coach , Manager, Sports Administrator, Hockey writer !
Keeping in mind his selfless devotion towards Sports - Punjab Government has recommended his name to the Central Government for Bharat Ratna Award !
Share this post & Join us in Wishing the Legend many more years of Good health & happiness!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR !!! You are our inspiration!
(Team Fateh)
Balbir Singh Senior's Facebook page