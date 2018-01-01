COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Another spin around the sun, another 365 days of the best sport on the planet. Before the ball drops and the glasses cling to chime in 2018, take a look back on how 2017 shaped into one of the biggest years of field hockey on record.





Level 1 and Level 2 Instructional Coaching Clinics

Various Locations

January - December 2017



Twenty-seven total Level 1 and Level 2 Instructional Coaching Clinics took place from coast to coast this past year in the United States. Field hockey coaches of all levels participated across all regions to share the common goal of developing, networking and learning how to grow their respective programs. USA Field Hockey would like to thank everyone who participated in the 2017 Clinics and hope to see many more in 2018!



International Rohrmax Cup

January 4 - 9, 2017

Vienna, Austria



The U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team kicked off the year with a bang in Austria. Splitting into two teams, USA Red concluded the annual tournament as champions by defeating Switzerland’s U-21 squad, 4-1. USA Blue finished the event with seven points while USA Red led the way with 10 points. It was the first major preparation for the Indoor USWNT as they geared up for the women's Pan American Indoor Cup.



IMHA Masters Indoor World Cup

February 2 - 5, 2017

Krefeld, Germany



USA was well represented in the four-day tournament in early February, with rosters in the U.S. O-40 Men's , O-50 Men's and O-40 Women’s divisions. Ten total nations participated in the indoor event, with several USA players having previous U.S. National Team experience.



The National Hockey Showcase, presented by Harrow Sports

February 3 - 5, 2017

Lakewood Ranch, Fla.



Premier Sports Campus in sunny Florida played host once again to one of the core USA Field Hockey National Events earlier this year, the National Hockey Showcase, presented by Harrow Sports. Talented U-16 and U-19 teams from across the country battled it out over three days representing their respective clubs and duking it out on the pitch in front of selectors and college recruiting coaches.



National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear

February 17 - March 6, 2017

Lancaster, Pa. & Richmond, Va.



The annual National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, sparked quickly and never looked back across four age divisions split between Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. and the Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Va. Thank you to all athletes, coaches, families and umpires for participating in this year's 2017 NIT weekends.



FIH Hockey World League Round 2

March 25 - April 2, 2017

Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago



The U.S. Men’s National Team’s first major event of the year resulted in a bronze medal at FIH Hockey World League Round 2. It was the first of two medals this year for the young USMNT, and the first medal in a major competition under head coach Rutger Wiese. It would set the stage for the team’s next competition on home turf.



The Hawke’s Bay Cup

March 31 - April 9, 2017

Hastings, New Zealand



The U.S. Women’s National Team played seven games in ten days at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings, New Zealand. One of four nations participating, the USWNT fell in shootouts in their final match of the tournament. Despite the loss, USA did not go home empty handed. Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) was awarded the highly sought after Robyn Mactaggart Medal, which is given to the player that is deemed “best and fairest” during the tournament. Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) also celebrated her 100th international cap in the final game.



Regional Club Championships, presented by Harrow Sports

April 29 - June 17, 2017

Various Locations



A prime chance for clubs to compete against each other, the Regional Club Championships, presented by Harrow Sports, saw U-14, U-16 and U-19 teams battle it out for the right to appear in the National Club Championship, as well as in quest for the coveted gold Harrow Sports stick as the top team in their respective division.



Citi Regional Futures Tournaments

May 6 - May 21, 2017

Various Locations



More than 2,000 athletes Futures athletes participated in this year’s Citi Regional Futures Tournaments (RFT) from all USA Field Hockey regions in an annual opportunity to show their best in a tournament setting. Each athlete that decides to be a part of their region's RFT was placed on a team within their age division and had an opportunity to play against other teams in their region in hopes of being selected to move forward in the Futures Program.



Citi U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Ireland

May 24 - 27, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



Spooky Nook Sports played host to a three-game test series between the USWNT and Ireland. Serving as a final preparation for their summer schedule, USA rode the momentum in front of a record setting crowd at the Home of Hockey to earn two wins and a tie against the FIH Hero World Ranked No. 15 Ireland squad.



California Cup

May 25 - 29, 2017

Moorpark, Calif.



The 46th edition of the California Cup, a continued USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event, saw 134 teams representing five different nations compete in one of the oldest field hockey tournaments in the world. Thirteen age divisions saw athletes from several other countries play across none fields and three different venues.



Young Women’s National Championship

June 12 - 16, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



More than 130 of the most elite female collegiate and post-collegiate athletes battled it out at the 2017 Young Women's National Championship, where eight teams showcased their skills in front of coaches and selectors for an opportunity to advance within the Olympic Development Pipeline. The five-day event resulted in dozens of individuals receiving invites to the U-21 Junior and Development Squad National Camps.



Junior National Camp

June 17 - July 3, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



The top 110 U-21 athletes selected to participate from the Young Women's National Championship, National Futures Championship and Stars & Stripes Elite games. Based on their performances from the camp, athletes had the chance to earn selection to additional USA Field Hockey programs including STX Select and the U.S. U-21 Women's National Teams.



Summer Bash in New England, presented by 4U Sports

June 17 - 18 , 2017

Providence, R.I.



Eight new teams were crowned Pool Champions this year at the Summer Bash in New England, presented by 4U Sports, at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Forty club teams from across the country fought it out for the right to call themselves champions. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all participants, coaches, umpires and fans for making this inaugural event in the north region a success.



Citi National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports

June 20 - 29, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



Nine days of nonstop action unfolded at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. The competitive fire was strong throughout the event as USA Field Hockey’s High Performance staff evaluated the top talent from the Citi National Futures Championship (NFC), presented by Harrow Sports, to be selected for other elite programs within the Olympic Development Pipeline.



USA Field Hockey would like to thank and congratulate all athletes who participated in the NFC. An extended thank you goes to all coaches and umpires who helped make the event possible.



Olympic Day

June 23, 2017

Worldwide



Millions of people around the world celebrate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on this day annually. Field hockey enthusiasts were no exception, as players, coaches and administrators of all ages celebrated the sport we all love across the United States.



FIH Hockey World League Semifinals

July 8 - 23, 2017

Johannesburg, South Africa



The U.S. Women’s National Team arrived in South Africa with determination and grit as all eyes set on the FIH Hockey World League Semifinal title. In an unforgettable “never say die” performance throughout the tournament, USA persevered to come back to defeat the only two teams to upset them in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. In similar fashion, USA scored in the final minutes of regulation to force both the semifinal and final matches into a shootout where they were victorious over No. 2 England and No. 7 Germany respectively.



National Club Championship, presented by Harrow Sports

July 10 - 18, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



Teams from across the country met at Spooky Nook Sports once again with the universal goal of being top squad among the top sixteen U-14, U-16 and U-19 teams to claim the championship in the annual National Club Championship, presented by Harrow Sports.



Summer Bash at the Beach, presented by 4U Sports

July 21 - 23, 2017

Virginia Beach, Va.



Featuring a U-10 Co-Ed Jamboree, U-12 Co-Ed and U-14 Girls division, boys and girls alike experienced a weekend packed with competition at the Summer Bash at the Beach, presented by 4u Sports. More than 70 teams from across the country participated in the three-day event while playing a total of six games of 7v7 hockey. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all participants, coaches, umpires and fans for making this annual event a success for the third year in a row!



USFHL Adult National Championship

July 28 - 30, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



The inaugural event took place at Spooky Nook Sports, with participating teams selected by their respective communities to compete in the USFHL Adult National Championship, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event. The United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) is a new national league where competitive adult communities throughout the United States compete to be National Champions. Additionally, the USFHL is designed to grow the game for adults by encouraging local hockey competition. It is led by local field hockey leaders, and will support adult hockey with technology to improve organization and ease of participation. The goal is to strengthen a pipeline by increasing growth in adult engagement and participation in local clubs, associations, leagues, tournaments and open field hockey.



AAU Junior Olympic Games

July 31 - August 3, 2017

Detroit, Mich.



The largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States, the AAU Junior Olympic Games were well represented in the sport of field hockey by USA Field Hockey. Six U-16 teams were selected to participate in the annual event, which provides U-16 athletes the opportunity to experience an Olympic-like multi-sport competition while enjoying the camaraderie and inspiration from top athletes in other featured sports.



Pan American Cups

August 4 - 13, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



The largest field hockey event in the United States since the Atlant 1996 Olympic Games, the red, white and blue did not disappoint in front of the home crowd. Both the USMNT and USWNT claimed bronze at the Pan American Cups, putting another exclamation mark on a historic USA Field Hockey year.



National Field Hockey Day

September 24, 2017

United States



The fifth annual National Field Hockey Day was celebrated across the country with the biggest year to date! Fans shared their celebrations on social media with #NFHDay2017 and #GrowtheGame, including members from the USMNT and USWNT.



Women's Indoor Pan American Cup

October 16 – 21, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana



The U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team made a statement at the women’s Indoor Pan American Cup by going undefeated throughout the six-day tournament. It was capped off with a 2-1 victory in the gold medal game versus No. 13 Argentina, giving the indoor USWNT their first ever bid to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.



Sultan of Johor Cup

October 22 - 29, 2017

Johor Bahru, Malaysia



The U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team was among six countries participating in the annual Sultan of Johor Cup. The team played against some of the best young international talent in six games in eight days.



Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final

November 17 - 26, 2017

Auckland, New Zealand



The USWNT wrapped up their 2017 schedule at one of the biggest field hockey stages in the world. Placing second in their pool behind FIH Hero World Ranked No. 1 The Netherlands, USA posted a 1-1-1 record before defeating No. 8 China in the seventh place game.



NCAA Final Four Weekend

November 17 - 19, 2017

Louisville, Ky.



With NCAA Division I, II and III Final Four action happening all in one place, USA Field Hockey was pleased to join countless fans as they converged in Louisville, Ky. for a perfect weekend of collegiate field hockey, festivities and fun. USA Field Hockey joined forces with the Louisville Sports Commission, National Field Hockey Coaches Association and Kentucky Field Hockey Coaches Association to help host several events, including Ask the Umpire, Coaches Panel, and Celebration of Field Hockey and Learn to Play Day.



National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry

November 23 - 25, 2017

Palm Beach County, Fla.



Thanksgiving weekend wouldn’t be complete without field hockey in paradise. The annual National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry, saw thousands of players and thousands more field hockey fans celebrating a unified passion at the International Polo Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.



National Coaches Forum and National Goalkeeping Coaches Forum, presented by CranBarry

December 7 - 9, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



Eager educators flocked to Spooky Nook Sports for the inaugural National Goalkeeping Coaches Forum, fourth annual National Coaches Forum and a Coach Educator Training for Level 1 and Level 2 Instructional Coaching Clinics, as well as a Technical Skills Workshop. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all participants of the weekend-full of Coach Education Programs!



STX Select

December 26 – 29, 2017

Lancaster, Pa.



After earning an invitation from Junior National Camp, several athletes’ holiday seasons wrapped up by competing for a chance to earn a spot on the U.S. U-17 and U-19 Women's National Teams.



From all of us at USA Field Hockey, thank you for helping 2017 so memorable for so many field hockey players, coaches, umpires and administrators. See you in 2018!



USFHA media release