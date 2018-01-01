

Punjab Police pose with the trophy after winning the title in Nabha on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Nabha - Punjab Police defeated Corps of Signals, Jalandhar, 3-1 to win the 42nd Liberals All India Hockey Tournament here today.





Punjab Police took time to settle down and Corps of Signals took full advantage. They drew first blood in the ninth minute when captain Ghanshyam Dass sent a defence-splitting pass to Raman Singh, who made no mistake. They could have consolidated their lead in the 25th minute but Lovpreet Singh’s shot was wide by inches. After the halftime, Punjab Police reorganised and Varinder Singh equalised in the 39th minute.



Punjab Police went ahead in the 43rd minute through Harveer Singh. Corps of Signals also had many chances and wasted three penalty corners. Punjab Police increased their tally in the 54th minute through skipper Baljit Singh.



The Tribune