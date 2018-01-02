India’s appearance will be 16th in a CT



37th edition of men’s Champions Trophy will be played in Breda (Netherlands) from June 23-July 1, 2018. Alongside the host nation (Netherlands), the defending champions (Australia-winner of London CT 2016), the last Olympic (Argentina-Rio 2016)), World Cup (Australia-Hague 2014) and World League champions (Australia-Bhubaneswar 2017) qualify automatically.





World Number-1 Australia have 3 qualifications, thus vacate 2 slots. Thus the 3 spot will be nominated by the FIH Executive Board, making a total of 6 competing teams.



As per current scenario Belgium (World Ranking-3), Germany (World Ranking-5) and India (World Ranking-6) are likely to compete in Breda.



Since the CT is an elite tourney of top six teams of the World. Netherlands, Argentina and Australia have booked their tickets. To judge capability of remaining 3 teams, standings in 4 major tournaments of 5 contenders are given below:

Team Olympics 2016 World Cup 2014 Champions Trophy 2016 World League 2017 Likely seeding for CT 2018 Germany 3 6 3 4 4 Belgium 2 5 5 5 5 India 8 9 2 3 6 England 9 4 4 8 7 Spain 5 8 - 6 8

Above table shows that Germany, Belgium and India should fill the 3 remaining slots. Argentina have won 1 Gold (OG-2016), 1 Silver (WL-2017) and 1 Bronze (WC-2014); Australia have won 3 Gold (WC-2014, CT-2016 and WL-2017), whereas Netherlands have won 1 Silver (WC-2014) in recent 4 elite tourneys. It seems that all the medalists of recent elite tourneys (OG, WC, CT and WL) will be in Breda.



