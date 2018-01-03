



Great leaders jump at opportunities to bring their team closer together. For Women’s National Team captain Kate Wright, amidst an up-and-down season, an opportunity to fundraise was a way to unite more than just the team.





“We saw fundraising as an opportunity to bond with each other and engage the community and engage the alumni,” Wright said. “We talk to parents in the community and they see enormous value in continuing the program, and continuing the legacy of the Women’s National Team.”



In the fall of 2017, the Women’s National Team was a recipient of the Fuelling Women Champions Grant. The Champions Fund was created by Dairy Farmers of Canada to empower the female athletic community and to provide a resource that can help change the game for Canada’s young girls and women athletes.



Among the 30 inspiring female athletes, teams, and organizations was Field Hockey Canada’s own Women’s National Team. Wright said it was amazing to receive the grant and inspires her and her teammates to further the position of the Women’s National Team in the community.



“It’s important to give back to the community that gave so much to us as we grew up. Showing young athletes that the pathway to the national team is attainable but it’s a challenge,” Wright said. “Our team is made up of young women of all ages, from different provinces and unique backgrounds. We have a team culture that centers around high performance and we push each other everyday in order to achieve our goals. With this grant, we hope to inspire female athletes in our communities and all over Canada to be active and see how great it is to be part of a team.”



