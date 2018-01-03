

Ben Somerford







Kookaburras goalkeeper and all-round high achiever Tristan Clemons has been nominated in the esteemed 40under40 Awards.





The awards, established by BUSINESSNEWS in 200, are designed to recognise and celebrate Western Australia’s 40 leading business entrepreneurs under the age of 40.



Clemons has been nominated for his research work on novel treatments for cancer and burn injuries, his work in the community with the Kookaburras and his small business Get Flapped which sells flap hats.



The Bunbury-born 30-year-old is a key member of the BioNano research team at the University of Western Australia’s School of Chemistry and Biochemistry.



Clemons, who is also a marriage celebrant, is currently working on ways to reduce side-effects from chemo-therapeutics for cancer patients and improving drug delivery.



He has previously won numerous high profile awards including WA Student Scientist of the Year in the Premier’s Science Awards (2013) and the WA Young Tall Poppy Science Award (2014).



Voting for the Awards closes on Friday 12 January. Make sure you cast your vote for Clemons in the People's Choice category via this link



Hockey Australia media release