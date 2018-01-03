Alexie Beovich







The Australian Indoor Hockey Festival has arrived in sunny Goulburn, New South Wales.





The tournament begins with the Open Men’s and Open Women’s competitions which will both see representatives from Australia’s national teams competing on the floor.



The 2018 Open Indoor National Championship will run January 4-7 with the remainder of the tournament running through to January 25.



National men’s team members including Troy Sutherland (ACT), Alexander McKay (NSW) and Heath Ogilvie (NSW) will be using the tournament as a chance to show off their skills before they head off the 2018 World Cup in February.



Goulburn gun and Australian development team player, Jake Staines, is sure to be a hit with the local fans as he looks to impress in his home town.



The national women’s squad will have strong representation throughout the tournament with almost the entire World Cup team competing in Goulburn.



NSW-based national team players Tamsin Bunt, Lisa Farrell and Kyah Gray are sure to impress in this final tournament before the upcoming World Cup in Germany.



NSW, ACT and QLD will be vying for the men’s title whilst teams from NSW, QLD, ACT, TAS and WA will compete for the women’s title.



It’s hard to look past NSW as favourites in the men’s and women’s competitions after the home state swept both of the 2017 Open competitions.



You can follow the games live at https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com or keep up to date by following Hockey Australia on Twitter.



For more information including the interactive tournament event program head here.



Hockey Australia media release