KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Na­sio­nal goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman has been pushed into a cauldron in the absence of experienced goalkeeper S. Kumar in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





And the 27-year-old reserve keeper in the national team is bracing for a tough time trying to fill his senior’s shoes.



Kumar tested positive for sibutra­mine in the Asia Cup hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in October and is serving a provisional two-year ban.



The 38-year-old Kumar has waived the B sample and will attend a hearing this month to clear his name.



Johorean Hairi admitted it would be tough for him to play as well as Kumar in the MHL.



“Kumar is a legend. He has made many brilliant saves in his career in domestic and international matches,” said Hairi, who has been playing in the MHL since 2011.



“Kumar is considered as one of the world’s best keepers. He has advised me to stay focused and give my best.”



Hairi faces his first test against Maybank in the first-round knockout match of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



“I’ll give 100% and pray that Tenaga beat the Tigers to reach the quarter-finals,” he said.



“The MHL is also an important assignment for me as it’ll be part of the selection process for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (in Ipoh from March 2-10).”



Hairi played for Sapura for five years from 2011 to 2016 but moved to TNB Thunderbolt last year after Sapura did not enter a team for the MHL.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini brought in Hairi from TNB Thunderbolt to replace Kumar.



Hairi has 14 international caps and he is among 24 national players in the Podium Programme.



Last year, Tenaga – despite having Kumar – were knocked out 3-2 by Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club in the first round of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



A total of 15 teams from the Premier Division and Division One will feature in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup. Defending champions Terengganu received a bye in the first round.







