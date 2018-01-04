Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

How much is a signed Hockey stick from the 1960 Rome Olympics worth?

Published on Thursday, 04 January 2018
Hi. I am in Australia and have a signed hockey stick from the 1960 Rome Olympics, which from the research I have done believe it was signed by the Indian Olympic Hockey team.



I have had it for about 15 years and I am looking at selling it. I do not know its worth, and was looking for someone who might know.

Ideally I would like someone to purchase it that it may have meaning for.

Any assistance or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Kind regards



Please click on Patricia's name to email her if you can help out.

 

