Hi. I am in Australia and have a signed hockey stick from the 1960 Rome Olympics, which from the research I have done believe it was signed by the Indian Olympic Hockey team.





I have had it for about 15 years and I am looking at selling it. I do not know its worth, and was looking for someone who might know.



Ideally I would like someone to purchase it that it may have meaning for.



Any assistance or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.



Kind regards



