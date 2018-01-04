KUALA LUMPUR: Australian Kieran Ian Grovers only arrived here on Tuesday night.





But the 29-year-old made an explosive start in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup by netting five goals to help Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) thrash hapless Selangor 10-0 in the first-round match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Grovers was on target in the fifth, 17th, 30th, 41st and 51st minutes.







Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil (10th), Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin (20th), S. Selvaraju (23rd), Faridzul Afiq Mohamed (39th) and Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan (52nd) contributed the other goals for UniKL.



Grovers said despite only arriving one day before the match, he managed to combine well with the UniKL players.



“We have to continue this momentum and this win has been a solid platform.



“Coach A. Arulselvaraj told us we have many tough matches along the way and we have to be prepared for the challenges ahead,” said Grovers.



UniKL have not won a title in the Malaysian Hockey League since their debut in 2011 following investments on quality players.



Last year, in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, they lost 2-1 to Maybank in the quarter-finals.



Arulselvaraj said he is happy with the combination of Grovers and Marhan Jalil upfront and Sanders de Wijn of Holland is also doing a great job in defence.



“Every match is important in this knockout tournament and we must move forward in the quarter-finals,” said Arul.



