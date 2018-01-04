PETALING JAYA: KL Hockey Club goes into the quarter-final of the Tan Sri Alagendra Cup wary of the fact that they have historically never done well in this tournament.





Having received a walkover from Kedah in the first round match scheduled for , KLHC will now take on Tenaga Nasional Berhad for a place in Saturday’s semi final.



TNB defeated Maybank in the first round match 2-1 via shoot out after the regulation time ended at 1-1.



KLHC have several national players in their line up with penalty corner axe Razie Rahim, midfielders Shukri Mutalib, Nabil Fiqri Mohd Nor as well as the experienced Roslan Jamaluddin in goal.



Additionally, KLHC have roped in six foreign players; South Korea’s Jang Jung Hyun, Lee Nam Yong . Australians Joshua Pollard, Matthew Willis Nick Budgeon as well as Tom Carson from England.



With the exception of Nick and Josh who arrive on the 6th, the other four will be fielded against TNB.



"It will be our first match together as a team and we need to settle down early and work on the cohesion of the team as a whole" said KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan.



Lim added that matches against TNB are never easy as they have several players that are not only fast but skilful.



"We need to take care of our basics and not make silly errors or lose possession easily. Putting away chances we create are another important element in a knockout competition," said Lim.



Lim was unperturbed with the fact that they did not get a match against Kedah before the TNB match.



“ It works both ways. While it is a lost opportunity, it provides a small window for the foreign players to rest as well as adapt” added the former international and national assistant coach.



The Star of Malaysia