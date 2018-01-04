By Aftar Singh





In form: Tenaga Nasional’s goalkeeper Mohammad Hairi Abdul Rahman trying to block Maybank’s Mohd Riduan Mohamad Nasir ( in yellow ) during the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup opening match at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. — DARRAN TAN / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Kudos to goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.





Playing his first match for Tenaga Nasional, Hairi turned hero by helping his team qualify for the quarter-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



Tenaga edged last year’s runners-up Maybank 2-1 in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 1-1 deadlock in regulation time at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Shahril Saabah gave Tenaga Nasional the lead off a penalty corner in the 19th minute but Maybank equalised in the 42nd through Mohamad Zulhamizan Awang Abas.



Hairi, who replaced experienced goalkeeper S. Kumar – who is serving a provisional two-year suspension for doping – did exceptionally well to save four of the five penalties in the shootout.



Allan Oscar William was the only Maybank player who managed to score in the shootout while Tenaga’s penalties were converted by Mu­ham­­mad Amirol Aideed Mohd Arshad and Firhan Ashaari.



The 27-year-old Hairi was delighted with his performance.



“It was my first match for Tenaga in the MHL and I did excetionally well to make a number of good saves. I played to my true form in place of Kumar and I am happy to help Tenaga qualify for the quarter-finals.



“The first win will motivate me to play much better in the quarter-finals,” said Hairi.



Tenaga face Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club in the quarter-finals today at the same venue.



KLHC were supposed to play Kedah in the first round yesterday but their opponents pulled out from the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup at the last minute.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini praised Hairi for his excellent form against Maybank.



“Hairi has proven his ability and I hope he can maintain his form in the match against KLHC, who are much tougher opponents,” said the former international.



Nor Saiful said they had a score to settle with KLHC as Tenaga lost their Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup first-round tie 3-2 last year.



“KLHC are powered by six foreign players and seven national players but I’m optimistic that my players will rise to the occasion.



“We missed a number of chances against Maybank and we can’t afford to do that against favourites KLHC,” said Nor Saiful.



The Star of Malaysia