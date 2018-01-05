Alexie Beovich







Another step, or more accurately, an almighty stride was taken on Friday, December 8, 2017, by the Combined Masters Council in Melbourne towards the creation of a single Masters Hockey body in Australia – Australian Masters Hockey.





This new body will be formed as a result of a planned merger between the currently separate, Men’s and Women’s Masters Committees in Australia to form one, united entity responsible for guiding and growing opportunities for participation in Masters Hockey in Australia.



The meeting was jointly led by Sue Briggs, Convenor – Hockey Australia Women’s Masters Council and Peter Sweeney, Chairman - Australian Masters Hockey Committee and involved committee members from both groups, along with Hockey Australia Chief Executive Matt Favier and Ben Hartung, General Manager - Hockey Operations.



A ‘Blueprint’ for the future was tabled for discussion which outlined the intent and purpose of creating a new body to lead Masters Hockey in Australia by the end of 2018. (Blueprint available here)



Briggs said: “The creation of a single Masters Committee in Australia is the culmination of several year’s work. It is a great achievement for all involved, both past and present. The new structure will ensure Australian Masters Hockey maintains its position as a leader internationally and continues to meet the needs of the Masters community domestically. I look forward to being part of a strong collaborative approach that will engage with, strengthen and grow Masters Hockey."



Sweeney added: “The combined meeting of the current Members of the Executives of the Australian Women’s and Men’s Committees was a key milestone in the planned merger of the two organisations. We have agreed on both a new structure and a strategic direction. The high level of trust in each other, the enthusiasm of the twelve members and the strong support of Hockey Australia (through its President, Ms. Mel Woosnam, CEO, Matt Favier and General Manager, Ben Hartung) for the new structure suggests that the future for Masters Hockey in Australia is very bright.



“Further, the involvement of several members of the two committees, plus that of Robyn Bannerman, Norman Same and Graham Napier, in the planning groups for the new World Masters Hockey Organisation will ensure that the interests of Australian Masters Hockey will be well recognised in future international masters developments.”



Mel Woosnam, President – Hockey Australia said: “I am thrilled about the progress that has been made by the Combined Masters Council. Both Sue and Peter are to be commended for leading this initiative on a joint basis. Hockey Australia are committed to working with the Council to assist with the merger and the creation of Australian Hockey Masters that I firmly believe will be in the best interest of all stakeholders.



“We have already made some changes to our operating model to ensure we are positioned to play our part effectively. We will continue to work with State and Territory Hockey Associations and Australian Hockey Masters to increase the opportunities for players to get involved.”



In the coming phase, there will be further work on governance, finance and clarification of roles and responsibilities.



Hockey Australia media release