Suspension ends today, a day after national camp starts





PR Sreejesh played in a charity football match, also featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, in October last year without seeking permission from Hockey India.



New Delhi - A day after announcing the names for the national camp, which included comeback man PR Sreejesh, Hockey India (HI) today revealed that the goalkeeper has been banned for 15 days for breaching the federation’s Code of Conduct.





HI had called for a disciplinary committee meeting after Sreejesh played in a celebrity charity football match, also featuring Virat Kohli, in October last year without seeking permission from the federation. Sreejesh was recuperating from a knee injury at that time.



Interestingly, Sreejesh’s 15-day suspension ends tomorrow, a day after the national camp starts, and HI decided to reveal the details of the punishment just a day before the ban ends. “His decision of playing in the football match breaches Hockey India’s Code of Conduct for players and hence he was handed a 15-day suspension which ends on 5 January 2018,” HI said.



Sreejesh has also been put on a 12-month probation, during which period, “Sreejesh needs to ensure he abides by the Code of Conduct”. “He was called for a hearing before the disciplinary committee on December 22, where he was found guilty of a Level 1 offence,” an HI official told PTI.



“The general sanction for a Level 1 offence is a month’s suspension but since he was remorseful and due to his stature in Indian hockey, the committee handed him a 15-day suspension with immediate effect,” the official added.



“He was in rehabilitation and still he decided to play in the celebrity match. He was seen diving left, right and centre to save goals.”



This being a crucial year, with three major tournaments lined up, Sreejesh’s return after an eight-month injury layoff is a huge boost for the team.



The Tribune