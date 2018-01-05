Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sreejesh handed 15-day ban

Published on Friday, 05 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
Sreejesh. Photo Credit: AFP

Hockey India finally made its decision on goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh public, imposing a 15-day ban on the India captain for participating in a celebrity football match way back in October last year without seeking official permission from the federation.



The disciplinary committee hearing was held on Dec. 22 and the decision to impose the ban — which gets over on Friday — was backdated from that date.

While Sreejesh had clarified his position and also apologised to Hockey India soon after the event, an RTI query had forced the federation to take action.

With the ban coinciding with a break for the players from National duty or camp, it made little difference to either the team or the player himself.

The team regrouped for its next assignment — a four-nation tournament in New Zealand that starts January 14 — in Bengaluru on Thursday, with Sreejesh included in the 33-member group. The federation admitted Sreejesh had not been part of the national team during the period and that, along with his impeccable disciplinary record in the past, had resulted in the limited ban.

He has also been reprimanded with a 12-month probation period.

The Hindu

