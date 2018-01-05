Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Hockey legend Hassan Sardar returns as national team's head coach

Published on Friday, 05 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 46
View Comments

Zeeshan Ahmed

Hockey legend and former chief selector Hassan Sardar was on Thursday handed the dual role of head coach and manager of the national team for the upcoming two-match series against a World XI side.



Sardar, a former captain of the Green Shirts who won both the World Cup and an Olympic gold in a glittering playing career, replaces Farhat Khan in the dugout. He will be assisted by Rehan Butt and Muhammad Saqlain.

Meanwhile, Islahuddin Siddique has been appointed the team's chief selector — a position he has previously held.

The World XI are scheduled to play a one-match each in Karachi and Lahore during their four-day visit from January 18 to 21.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation sees the series as an opportunity to demonstrate that Pakistan is safe to visit and to convince international players to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Hockey League.

Dawn

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.