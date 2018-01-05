PHF president says purpose of hiring new management to prepare team for World XI, World Cup



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Thursday named hockey great Hassan Sardar as national team head coach and former skipper Islahauddin Siddiqui as chief selector.





This was announced by PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar during a press conference held here Thursday after the annual general council meeting of the federation. Sardar replaced Farhat Khan as head coach while he would also be manager of national team for the upcoming two-match series against a World XI side. He will be assisted by Olympians M Saqlain and Rehan Butt. Meanwhile, Islahuddin Siddique has been appointed the team's chief selector, a position which he has previously held.



Khokhar lashed out at certain elements and held them responsible for negative propaganda and not allowing the federation to carry on good work for the revival the national game. “The so-called brains of hockey have absolutely no plans and past track record, they had ruled associations in different capacities, but they were complete failures. Due to certain groups and parallel bodies, our plans are not bearing fruit.



“The biggest achievement of the PHF is providing jobs to junior and senior players. I have established hockey teams in Fauji Foundation and ZTBL, while we have also signed MoU with POF, who will not only establish departmental hockey team, with federation’s recommended players also to be given employment. The PHF will also establish first-ever academy at the very same venue,” he added.



When asked how players and commoners will get access to POF academy due to highly strict security measures, he replied: “There would be no such issue, as we have ensured players, media and spectators given free and easy access to the academy, which would be state-of-the-art and fully-equipped with modern day needs.”



The World XI are scheduled to play a one-match each in Karachi and Lahore during their four-day visit from January 18 to 21. The PHF sees the series as an opportunity to demonstrate that Pakistan is safe to visit and to convince international players to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Hockey League. “The purpose of hiring new management is prepare the national team for the upcoming World XI tour to Pakistan and then World Cup in November in India. We are also planning a 4-nation hockey tournament and also expecting Champions



When asked why the pool of players is not bigger than 50 and what is the criterion of players’ selection for the pool, he said: “There is a complete system from where the players are selected, while after 20 years, we managed to conduct U-16 hockey championship and hunted around 100 fresh players, who would be given top class training to make them future of Pakistan hockey.



“Our job is to provide facilities, jobs, funds, training, tours and conducive environment for the players, and in return, it’s players’ responsibility to perform well and earn good name for the country internationally. We have been working tirelessly and taking every possible step for regaining lost hockey glory. I hope our steps will bear fruit soon,” he added.



About annual general council meeting, he said around 80 plus members attended the meeting, which was conducted in a cordial manner as every member was free to ask questions. “The KP hockey association also attended the meeting and raised different questions. They wanted to know the details of the funds, which was complete wrong and incorrect. The actual position was presented to them, as we had received Rs 330 million, which amounts to Rs 110 million annually, which is not even enough for training purposes, tours, tournaments, but we managed to conduct all the national tournaments and sent teams abroad.



“We have almost finalised scrutiny committee to conduct free and impartial polls. First scrutiny process would be completed in next few weeks and then 100 percent fair elections would be conducted. We will try to address the root-cause of setting up parallel bodies, which inflict huge damages on the federation and players,” he added. About harassment case of female player and progress on it, Khokhar said: “Women wing secretary Tanzeela Aamir Cheema is heading the inquiry committee and will submit the findings soon. Soon after getting the inquiry report, we will take action accordingly. Let me assure all that we will not hesitate to take strict and blunt action against those found guilty.”



