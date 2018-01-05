

3 December 2017 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish National Indoor League Division 1 game – Grove Menzieshill v Edinburgh Uni – photo by Duncan Gray



The restart of the indoor National League 1 campaigns in 2018 after the festive break sees the competitions at different stages; the women have just entered the pool stages while the men are a step behind with the final games of the league to be completed.





Some sides are in a healthy position for a semi-final place with the league results being carried forward – Dundee Wanderers and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western in pool A with Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill emerging from pool B – but not so clear is who will finish with the advantage of top spot.

Intriguing restart for indoor hockey this weekend



Pool B has an intriguing scenario, Grove Menzieshill finished ahead of the Edinburgh students in the league, on the same points but a single goal advantage, but it is the latter who hold a single point lead in the new pool competition following the carry-forward results.



This comes on the back of Edinburgh`s narrow 5-4 win over the Taysiders on the opening day of the competition. It was a tight contest throughout with Grove Menzieshill seemingly holding the upper hand as the game drew to a close with Grove Menzieshill 4-3 ahead, but a quick-fire double from Sophie Maunder and Ella Watt stole the occasion for the capital side.



The opening pool match on Sunday is a rematch, a similar scoreline would almost certainly seal top spot for Edinburgh University, and a draw would leave the status quo, only a Grove Menzieshill victory would affect the order at the top after the restart.



Favourites Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill will aim to take full points in their second outing of the day against CALA and Wildcats respectively, yet the form is not so convincing.



Only a second half penalty corner from Louise Campbell separated the students from CALA while a double by Grove Menzieshill`s Lauren Kingston was enough to subdue the Wildcats.



In the other pool Wanderers only really need a draw against Western in the opening game on Sunday to confirm pole position. But again the league match was a close encounter, the champions triumphed 5-4 in the end with doubles from Amy Snelle and Emily Dark.



It might not get much easier for Western in their second game against Hillhead. The latter could draw level on points if they see off bottom club Kelburne and the Titwood-based side take nothing from their Wanderers` encounter. Western certainly won the earlier league meeting, but only by 3-2 with the winner coming in the closing minutes from Margery Justice.





17 December 2016 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. – photo by Duncan Gray



Grove Menzieshill will top the men`s division with a perfect record unless either Hillhead or Clydesdale upset the applecart.



Competition for the top spots after the restart could be interesting, only three points separate Bromac Kelburne, Inverleith and Clydesdale with Dundee Wanderers lurking in the wings a further three points adrift.



Wanderers` campaign so far has been a bit of an enigma, they took full points from their opening two games, then succumbed to three successive reversals.



The Dundonians need to pick up the six points on offer this Saturday to have a sporting chance of breaking into the top four, they start the day against a Grange side that are presently second bottom of the table but certainly have the players to win games at this level. Second-placed Kelburne are next up, but the Paisley side have only lost one in five games so far, so that could be a tall order for Wanderers.



Clydesdale are certainly the dark horses in this season`s campaign so far, normally consigned to the relegation conflict the Titwood side have collected nine points with Paddy Lonergan and Chris McFadden their chief strikers, and they sit in fourth place. Now after the restart the Glasgow side have the advantage of having three games left to advance their cause further, but they are against Kelburne, an Inverleith side also on the nine point mark, and champions Grove Menzieshill, so additional points may be at a premium.



If Kelburne slip up at all on Saturday Inverleith, who were runners-up last season, could challenge for second spot if they can see off Clydesdale and Hillhead. After a shaky start to the campaign, Stuart Neave`s charges scored 16 goals in their last outing against Edinburgh University and Wanderers, captain Patrick Christie was top with seven while Ewan Mackie, Kyle Taylor, Stuart Hatton and Aidan McCrossan also pitched in.



Hillhead will hope to make up some ground in their opening match against bottom side Edinburgh University but later opposition Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith might not be so fruitful.



Scottish Hockey Union media release