KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), led by last year’s top scorer Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea, edged Tenaga Nasional 2-1 to seal a place in the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alangendra Cup.





Jong-hyun, who scored 16 goals last season, gave the Premier Division champions the lead in the third minute off a penalty corner at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



His low drag flick sailed past Tenaga goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



KLHC, powered by six foreign and seven internationals, doubled the score off another penalty corner in the 38th minute after national defender Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim flicked the ball into the top net.



Tenaga, led by local players, did not give up as they managed to narrow the deficit with a penalty-corner goal in the 49th minute.



Shahril Saabah’s high drag flick hit the cross bar before Nik Muhamad Aiman Nik Rozemi dashed in to push the ball into goal.



KLHC face Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the semi-finals tomorrow.



“We started off well but as the game progressed, we made things difficult for ourselves in the third quarter by giving away the ball.



“In the fourth quarter, we had a few players sent out. Tenaga gave us a good fight and credit to them,” said KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan.



UniKL qualified for their first ever semi-finals by outplaying Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 6-0 at the same venue.



Muhammad Hafiz Zainol (ninth, 18th) and Izwan Fidaus Ahmad Tajuddin (23rd, 48th) each scored a brace.



Muhammad Nazmi Farizal Jazlan (54th) and Faridzul Afiq Mohd (59th) netted the other goals for UniKL.



The Star of Malaysia