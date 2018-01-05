By Aftar Singh





Fast-paced: Terengganu’s foreign forward Lopez Barreiros of Argentina (in white) taking a shot at goal as UiTM defender Mohd Shafirul Aqmal tries to block during the Tan Sri Alagendra Cup quarter-finals yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Argentina’s Gonzalo Peillat and national forward Faizal Saari are turning out to be a deadly combination for defending champions Terengganu.





The East coast team, who received a bye in the first round, thrashed Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 9-0 in the quarter-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Peillat, who arrived here on Wednesday afternoon after a 36-hour flight from Buenos Aires, showed his prowess in penalty corners by netting two goals in the 45th and 60th minutes.



But Faizal was the star of the day as he converted five goals in the 24th, 34th, 49th, 53rd and 55th minutes.



Argentina’s Lopez Barreiros (sixth) and Muhammad Sufi Ismat Rohulamin (14th) contributed Terengganu’s other goals.



The 25-year-old Peillat said he was still feeling jet-lagged after the 36-hour flight from Argentina.



“The time difference between Argentina and Malaysia is 11 hours and the weather here is humid and hot.



“However, I’m pleased with my performance as we performed very well to win our first game. Terengganu players have been playing together for six years and I combined well with them in defence, as well as penalty corners.



“I’m also quite happy that Faizal and I combined well to score a number of penalty corners. Faizal is a great player and his penalty corner conversion rate is also very good,” said Peillat, who’s regarded as the world’s top penalty corner specialist.



“I hope we will play even better when the league starts.”



Terengganu will play either TNB-Thunderbolt or Penang in the semi-finals tomorrow.



