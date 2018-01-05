Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Hockeyroos-Spain Test Series Tickets From $5

Published on Friday, 05 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

Ben Somerford



The Hockeyroos will begin their preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 World Cup with a five-match Test Series in Perth from 15-21 January with tickets available from $5.



The world number five Hockeyroos are aiming for their fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 event which will be on home turf on the Gold Coast.

Spain are currently ranked 11th in the world and finished seventh at last year’s World League Semi-Finals.

The first two Test matches will be played at Guildford Grammar Turf on Monday 15 January and Tuesday 16 January from 6.30pm WST with tickets available here.

Test matches will also be played at Warwick Hockey Centre on Thursday 18 January and Sunday 21 January from 6.30pm WST with tickets available here.

There will also be one Test match played at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday 20 January from 6.30pm WST with tickets available at the gate.

The matches will unfortunately not be live streamed. You can follow the matches on Twitter via @Hockeyroos and the FIH Match Centre.

Australia v Spain Test Series #AUSvESP

Guildford Grammar Turf: 15 & 16 January (6:30pm WST) – ticket link

Warwick Hockey Centre: 18 & 21 January (6:30pm WST) – ticket link

Perth Hockey Stadium: 20 January (6:30pm WST) – tickets available at the gate

Tickets from $5

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.