Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos will begin their preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 World Cup with a five-match Test Series in Perth from 15-21 January with tickets available from $5.





The world number five Hockeyroos are aiming for their fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 event which will be on home turf on the Gold Coast.



Spain are currently ranked 11th in the world and finished seventh at last year’s World League Semi-Finals.



The first two Test matches will be played at Guildford Grammar Turf on Monday 15 January and Tuesday 16 January from 6.30pm WST with tickets available here.



Test matches will also be played at Warwick Hockey Centre on Thursday 18 January and Sunday 21 January from 6.30pm WST with tickets available here.



There will also be one Test match played at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday 20 January from 6.30pm WST with tickets available at the gate.



The matches will unfortunately not be live streamed. You can follow the matches on Twitter via @Hockeyroos and the FIH Match Centre.



Australia v Spain Test Series #AUSvESP



Guildford Grammar Turf: 15 & 16 January (6:30pm WST) – ticket link



Warwick Hockey Centre: 18 & 21 January (6:30pm WST) – ticket link



Perth Hockey Stadium: 20 January (6:30pm WST) – tickets available at the gate



Tickets from $5



Hockey Australia media release