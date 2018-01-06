Scottish Hockey is sad to announce the passing of Frank Moran. Frank, who played a vital part in making Dundee Wanderers history, passed away on 28 December and will be missed by his family and Wanderers, at home and abroad.





In 1973 Frank was the Wanderers ‘keeper when the 1st team won the Scottish Cup in a 2-1 penalty shoot-out after a goalless 70 minutes, and then played a vital part in the shoot-out win over the ‘favourites Inverleith with Dave McMahon and Brian (Cuj) Cumming netting the goals.



In 1990 Frank was the man behind the Camera whose photo showed the Wanderers ball hitting the back-boards for the 1-0 win in that Cup Final with MIM / Edinburgh CALA



Off the field Frank gave sterling service as one of the clubs’ principal fundraisers and organisers of the Club Annual Dinner dances.



A Scotland international, Frank was unfortunate during his playing career to be at a time when a number of accomplished ‘keepers were around and his International ‘Tally’ was limited to a handful of Indoor Caps



Our thoughts will be with Frank’s wife, Jackie, and family, especially on Thursday 11th January at the Funeral service at 12.30pm at the Dundee Crematorium.



Scottish Hockey Union media release