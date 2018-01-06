



It’s still all to play for on the road to the Copperbox Arena as the final pool games of the Jaffa Super 6s Premier Divisions take place this weekend!





Teams are battling it out for places at Finals Day on Sunday 28 January which will take place this year on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Tickets can be bought here.



In the women’s Premier Division East Grinstead sit top of the pile with four wins from four, are top scorers with 23 goals and have the tightest defence having conceded just 5 times.



Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh will once again be in action for East Grinstead who are also boosted by the availability of England goalkeeper Amy Tennant as they bid to secure at finals place.



Bowdon are currently second on 10 points but with Leicester in third on 8 points and Slough, Canterbury and Holcombe all on 6 points the race to the Copperbox is still very much alive!



Three points separate the top three in the Men’s Premier Division where an equally tense weekend is in store. Team Bath Buccaneers have raced to the top with four wins thanks to 8 goals from Ben Mackey.



Wimbledon sit in second with England and GB’s Ed Horler netting 10 times on the opening weekend as they won three and drew one, but just behind and waiting for pounce are Surbiton with Alan Forysth in fine form for scoring 8 times before Christmas.



For full league standings and fixtures for the weekend click here.



