It’s all change for Lucas Judge in 2018 as he has linked up with fellow Australia Alyson Annan to work as one of the Dutch women’s assistant coaches.





On the flip side, the 35-year-old has agreed to part company with Oranje-Rood at the end of the current Hoofdklasse season following the completion of his second year with the club. Judge will work with the Oranje women until at least the end of the World Cup in London this summer.



Reflecting on the situation at Oranje-Rood, Judge said to the Eindhovens Dagblad: “The objective remains unchanged. We want to secure a playoff spot as soon as possible.



"But it's best for everyone for our roads to separate after this season. My vision and what I find important is different from that of a part of the group of players. That can happen."



Judge coached the Eindhoven club to the final of the Euro Hockey League, eventually claiming a silver medal, but they missed out on a return visit to the competition. They currently sit fourth in the Hoofdklase, seven points off leaders Bloemendaal but with four points to spare over fifth place Rotterdam.



Euro Hockey League media release