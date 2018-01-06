

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Real Club de Polo will host an exceptional European selection laden with international stars on Saturday afternoon as part of the annual Hockey Reyes International tournament.





The Spanish club’s first team will take on a line-up that features Bloemendaal’s Florian Fuchs, Amsterdam’s Valentin Verga and SV Kampong’s Robbert Kemperman along with Spanish stars like former Polo player Xavi Lleonart – now with Bloemendaal – Roc Oliva, Quico Cortes, Manel Terraza and Roger Padros.



It is the 70th year of the competition, dating back to 1949, with Polo welcoming teams from all around the world.



The game takes place at 12pm (CET) as part of the annual tournament that also has a high quality women’s tournament with English clubs Leicester and Surbiton taking part alongside Polo and a Catalan selection.



In the youth competitions, there is an array of Spanish, English and Dutch schools and clubs taking part with, in total, 19 teams and over 300 players involved.



** Further information can be found at www.hockeyreyes.com



Euro Hockey League media release