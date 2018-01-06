Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Polo host star-studded European selection at Hockey Reyes tournament

Published on Saturday, 06 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Real Club de Polo will host an exceptional European selection laden with international stars on Saturday afternoon as part of the annual Hockey Reyes International tournament.



The Spanish club’s first team will take on a line-up that features Bloemendaal’s Florian Fuchs, Amsterdam’s Valentin Verga and SV Kampong’s Robbert Kemperman along with Spanish stars like former Polo player Xavi Lleonart – now with Bloemendaal – Roc Oliva, Quico Cortes, Manel Terraza and Roger Padros.

It is the 70th year of the competition, dating back to 1949, with Polo welcoming teams from all around the world.

The game takes place at 12pm (CET) as part of the annual tournament that also has a high quality women’s tournament with English clubs Leicester and Surbiton taking part alongside Polo and a Catalan selection.

In the youth competitions, there is an array of Spanish, English and Dutch schools and clubs taking part with, in total, 19 teams and over 300 players involved.

** Further information can be found at www.hockeyreyes.com

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.