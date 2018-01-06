

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu forward Lopez Barreiros will be out of action for two weeks.





The Argentina forward was hit by a ball above the left eye in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup quarter-final match against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.



Barreiros was rushed to hospital and later underwent a minor surgery.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said Barreiros received 15 stitches and has been advised by the doctor to rest for two weeks.



“We’ll miss his services for the next two weeks. But we’re ready to continue our good form in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup,” said Sarjit.



Defending champions Terengganu, who trounced UiTM 9-0 in the last eight, face TNB-Thunderbolt in the semi-finals today.



Terengganu received a bye in the first round. Last year, the East Coast team outplayed Thunderbolt 7-3 in the first round.



This time, Thunderbolt can expect another big-margin defeat as Terengganu are powered by the world’s top penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat of Argentina. The 25-year-old Peillat converted two penalty corners against UiTM despite being jet-lagged.



Thunderbolt also have to watch out for national forward Faizal Saari, who converted five penalty corners against UiTM.



Thunderbolt coach Mohd Amin Rahim admitted they were no match for Terengganu.



“Our team is made up of school kids with an average age of 19,” said Mohd Amin.



“Our goalkeeper Muhammad Fahmi Zakaria will struggle to stop the penalty corners and field attempts. But my players will learn a lot from playing such a top-quality side.”



