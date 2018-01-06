By Aftar Singh





In good hands: Besides Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (top), KLHC have South Korean Jang Jong-hyun to rely on to take penalty corners against UniKL today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Penalty corners could prove decisive in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup semi-final between Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) and Univer­siti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).





KLHC boast two penalty corner specialists in South Korea’s Jang Jong-hyun and national player Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim.







Jong-hyun, last year’s top scorer in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with 16 goals, and Razie converted one penalty corner each in the 2-1 win over Tenaga Nasional in the quarter-finals on Thursday.



Razie was MHL top scorer in 2010 where he delivered 27 goals to help KLHC win the double – league and overall titles.



UniKL, who are in their first-ever semi-final in the knockout tournament, are depending on the agile goalkeeper David Harte to prevent Jong-hyun and Razie from scoring.



The Ireland captain is one of the world’s best keepers but he admits he’ll have his hands full trying to contain Jong-hyun and Razie.



“We have good defensive players but we hope that we can stop Jong-hyun and Razie from executing the penalty corners,” said Harte, who was named the International Hockey Federation (FIH) best goalkeeper in 2015 and 2016.



Harte, also named Europe’s best keeper in 2015, was hardly tested in UniKL’s first two matches.



UniKL, powered by six foreigners, thrashed Selangor 10-0 in the first round on Wednesday. They went on to maul Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 6-0 in the quarter-finals.



KLHC didn’t have to play in the first round after their opponents Kedah pulled out of the tournament.



In the last eight, KLHC edged Tenaga 2-1 – converting two of their three penalty corners.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said they must make all their penalty corners count against UniKL.



“Jong-hyun and Razie must be just as clinical as they were in the quarter-finals. And Harte won’t be an easy keeper to beat,” said the former national assistant coach.



The Star of Malaysia