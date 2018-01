Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named 33-member core probables for the junior men’s National camp beginning at Bengaluru on Sunday.





The probables: Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Tanuj Gulia, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, A.S. Sentamizh Arasu, Suman Beck, Harmanjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Mohd. Faraz, Prince, Pratap Lakra.



Midfielders: Varinder Singh, Sunny Malik, Vishal Antil, Yashdeep Siwach, Vishal Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akshay Avasthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem.



Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Jai Prakash Patel, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd. Saif Khan, Raushan Kumar, Abhishek, Shivam Anand, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Mohd. Alishan, Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Rahul, Anand Kumar Bara.



