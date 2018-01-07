By Aftar Singh





Run for it: UniKL’s Baljit Singh is challenged by KLHC’s Muhammad Rashid Baharom during the semi-final match of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup yesterday. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun was on fire to hand Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) their first-ever final appearance in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.





The South Korean, last year’s top scorer in the league with 16 goals, netted two goals to help KLHC beat Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-1 in the semi-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Joshua Pollard gave KLHC the lead in the 11th minute but UniKL drew level through Faridzul Afiq Mohamed in the 23rd.



KLHC were awarded a penalty stroke in the 41st minute after UniKL goalkeeper David Harte was caught for an infringement in the semi circle. Jong-hyun then cooly flicked the ball past the Irish keeper.



Jong-hyun later scored his second off a penalty corner in the 55th minute.



KLHC face defending champions Terengganu in the final today.





Jang Jong-hyun.



Terengganu, powered by penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat of Argentina, struggled to beat TNB-Thunderbolt 3-1 in the other semi-final.



Peillat gave Terengganu the lead in the first minute off a penalty corner but Thunderbolt equalised in the 13th through Azril Misron.



Terengganu regained the lead off a field goal by Joaqin Menini two minutes later before Peillat converted his second goal in the 51st minute.



KLHC will be out to seek revenge as they were outplayed by Terengganu 2-7 in the semi-finals last year.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said that Pollard just arrived hours before the match but combined well with the other players.



“It was a tough game and we settled well towards the end and never gave up.



“It was a good win and we’re excited to move into the final.”



Chiow Chuan added they cannot afford to give away penalty corners in the final as Terengganu have Peillat in their stable.



