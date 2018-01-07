



Wimbledon and Surbiton both wrapped up qualification for the Jaffa Super 6s Finals Day at the Copper Box Arena with two games two spare as both picked up six points at Bromsgrove School on Saturday.





Surbiton were the first side to qualify for the Finals on January 28, two goals each from Rob Farrington, William Marshall and Alan Forsyth helping them to a 7-4 win over Loughborough Students, before beating Team Bath Buccaneers 6-2, Scotland and GB international Forsyth netting three more.



Wimbledon are top of the standings and booked their place at finals day with two wins, helped largely by the goals of Ed Horler.



The England international scored four times in Wimbledon’s 7-3 win over Holcombe before adding a further three in the final game of the day, a 6-3 win against Loughborough Students, to take his tally for the competition to 17.



Team Bath Buccaneers came into the day top of the table but lost both games on Saturday.



They will still be favourites to qualify, but they lost 6-3 to East Grinstead before their loss to Surbiton.



It was a good day for East Grinstead though, Ashley Jackson and Simon Faulkner were on target in that victory which they followed up with a 7-2 victory over Brooklands MU.



Ross Stott starred in that game netting four times, East Grinstead currently sit in fourth place just one victory away from qualification.



Sevenoaks are best placed to make a late push for the top four, they started the day with an important 4-3 victory over Brooklands MU, Duncan Parnis scoring two.



They were dealt a blow however in their second outing, losing by the same scoreline to Reading, former GB international Richard Mantell hitting a hat-trick.



That result was Reading’s second 4-3 victory of the day after their earlier defeat of Holcombe, both sides very much outsiders to break into the top four.



England Hockey Board Media release