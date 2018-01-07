

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Moritz Fürste’s magic eight goals won an epic battle for UHC Hamburg, out-doing Alex Otte’s seven goals for TG Heinfeld in a mad 10-8 win in the German indoor league today.





The win keeps UHC within touching distance of the top of the north regional league ahead of a Sunday game with Hamburg rivals Polo.



Coach Kais al Saadi said his UHC side “got away with a black eye” rather than a knock-out blow as they trailed 5-3 and 7-5 before Fürste scored five times in as many minutes to score the victory.



Otte started the scoring two minutes into the game before Christopher Kutter equaliser and Fürste put UHC in front for a first time. Otte and Fürste exchanged goals to see the game level at 3-3 at half-time.



Otte and Niklas Reuter put Heimfeld in the clear before Fürste and Tino Teschke tied the game up at 5-5 with 13 minutes to go.



Again, Heimfeld moved two goals ahead with another pair of Otte strikes and they looked well set for the win with five minutes to go at 7-5.



But the Fürste went ballistic with the next four goals between the 55th and 57th minute. Otte got one back to reduce the gap to 9-8 but Fürste made extra sure with his sixth goal from play and eighth overall.



"Without doubt, a totally spectacular match for the spectators, but a bad one for the nerves of a coach," al Saadi concluded.



The win keeps UHC in third in their group with Harvestehuder THC leading – two points ahead on 15 – with Club an der Alster sandwiced in between.



In the West, Rot-Weiss Köln continued their perfect start to the season thanks to a 7-6 win over SW Neuss, Joshua Delarber scoring twice. It keeps them six points ahead of Crefelder.



In the South, TSV Mannheim lead the way with five wins from six following their 4-2 win over Ludwigsburg with Mannheimer HC, Nuremburg HTC and SC Frankfurt battling for second spot.



In the East, BW Berlin, Berliner HC and Lichterfelde are allin the shake-up for playoff places.



Euro Hockey League media release