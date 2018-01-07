

©: Jm Llorens



The European selection team won the Hockey Reyes men’s title on Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 success against hosts Real Club de Polo.





It proved a high quality, close-fought match between a European team full of international stars, both active and retired, like Florian Fuchs and Valentin Verga and the Polo side that will compete in the EHL KO16 next Easter in Rotterdam.



On a sunny day, the crowd was entertained by a game full of vertical counter-attacks and a high skill set.



For Polo, the scorers were Manu Bordas, Pablo Abadal and David Alegre while for Polo player Xavi Lleonart – now with HC Bloemendaal – netted twice for the European selection.



Euro Hockey League media release