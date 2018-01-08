Chandigarh - Hockey Him scored a massive 10-0 win against Hockey Puducherry in the ongoing 8th Hockey India Sub Junior (B-Division) National Championship at Hojai (Assam). Shivay Vaid (17th minute, 25th, 35th) starred in the match with three goals while Neeraj Kumar Yadav (49th and 60th) scored twice. Simranjeet Singh (4th), Vipul Saini (45th), Dhananjay Prajapati (43rd), Mohd Idris (53rd) and Vishal Kumar (62th) scored a goal each to ensure the team got the winning points.





Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd beat Goans Hockey 7-0. Faraz Tadvi (34th, 44th, 47th, 61st and 68th) was impeccable in the match with five goals while Akkit Goud (46th) and Dilip Vishwanarayan (54th) scored a goal each in their impressive win in the Pool A match.



Citizen XI beat Vidarbha Hockey Association 8-0



Citizen Hockey XI continued their winning form as they beat Vidarbha Hockey Association 8-0. It was skipper Sanjay Kumar Soni who pumped two back-to-back goals in the 14th and 20th minutes to give a 2-0 lead. He later scored two more goals in the 44th and 45th minutes, while Pawan (27th, 35th, 58th) scored thrice and Gayan Singh scored a goal in the 55th minute to help their team register the win and stay in contention for a semifinal berth.



Central Secretariat XI outclass SAI 3-2



In the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Central Secretariat beat Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-2 in the closely-fought Pool A match. It was Central Secretariat who took an early 2-0 lead with goals from Jayesh Jadhav in the 7th minute and Thimmanna Puliyanda in the 9th minute. But the next few minutes went goalless with both teams showcasing good defensive skills.



SAI found a breakthrough in the 49th minute, thanks to a well-converted penalty corner by BN Sridhar. The following minute saw Dharambir Yadav score to increase Central Secretariat’s lead to 3-1. Though Ravi scored in the 52nd minute for SAI, it was not enough.



Telangana register 8-3 win over Assam



In another Pool A match, Telangana Hockey triumphed over Hockey Assam 8-3. It was Ramakrishna Bodigum (16th, 30th, 47th) and Aravind Banothu (38th, 48th, 50th) who scored hat-tricks to give Telangana Hockey a winning start. Feroz Bin Farhajh (27th, 40th), and Prasnth Kallem (11th) too scored in their victory. For Assam Hockey, Kabeer Prashant Sen (23th, 48th) and Mohammad Tanveer (37th) scored.



Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Vidarbha Hockey 5-2. Avinash Challa (11th and 35th) scored twice with Kamal Rajaprabhakar (18th), Keerthi Nayyannar Appachi (44th) and Sree Balaji Venkata Aripeneni (49th) scored a goal each to help Hockey Andhra Pradesh register a win. For Vidarbha Hockey, Akbar Khan (21st) and Zaim Khan (51st) scored.



Food Corporation of India beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 8-4. For Food Corporation of India, penalty corner specialist Lakhwinder Singh (9th, 21st, 27th, 29th, 36th) scored five goals. Ningombam Jen Jen (11th), Ganendrajit (38th) and Munish Rana (53rd) were the other goal scorers for the winning team.



For Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Rawar Prakash Singh (3rd, 25th, 46th and 59th) scored all the four goals but lack of a good defence gave Food Corporation of India the winning edge.



Canara Bank beat CISF 3-0



Canara Bank beat Central Industrial Security Force (CISG) 3-0 in a Pool B match. Somanna Karineravanda (2nd), KP Somaiah (22nd) and GN Pruthviraj (37th) scored a goal each. Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy beat Manipur Hockey 3-2 in a close encounter. Vaibhav Shah (18th) and Ruchit Patel (28th and 49th) scored for the Gujarat outfit.



For Manipur Hockey, Lisham Heramani Singh (53rd) and Debeshor Konjengbam (59th) scored.



The Tribune