Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Players complain about lack of facilities

Published on Monday, 08 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 75
View Comments


Elena Norman, Hockey India CEO

Imphal - The players that have arrived in Imphal to participate in the 8th senior men’s hockey National Championship (Division B) have complained about the facilities provided to them by the authorities.



The players complained that they have not been provided with blankets, adequate food or proper toilet facilities.

Carappa, a player from Bengaluru, said, “It is very cold here. We need thick blankets and hot water to take bath. Players are getting sick due to this. Earlier, when we had played at other Nationals, we had all the facilities.”

“It is difficult to play in such conditions. We expect the authorities to make all the arrangements and make it a little more comfortable,” he added.

Elena Norman, the CEO of Hockey India, has assured that the authorities would look into the matter and rectify the problems.

“We have done the assessment and there are some areas of improvement required, which is being addressed by the organising committee and the state officials. We have been assured that it will be rectified,” Norman said.

Praveen Singh, Manipur’s Youth Affairs and Sports Director, said that the players had some confusion initially regarding the facilities but the matter was sorted now.

“When the players arrived, they saw unused areas in the hostel and assumed those were for them. Things were sorted when they saw the designated rooms. We have provided heaters, blankets, carpets and mattresses. They’re comfortable now,” Singh said

Senior hockey national championship

It is very cold here. We need thick blankets and hot water to take bath. Players are getting sick due to this. Earlier, when we had played at other Nationals, we had all the facilities. It is difficult to play in such conditions. We expect the authorities to make all the arrangements and make it a little more comfortable,. —Carappa, a player from bengaluru

The Tribune

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.