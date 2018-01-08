

Elena Norman, Hockey India CEO



Imphal - The players that have arrived in Imphal to participate in the 8th senior men’s hockey National Championship (Division B) have complained about the facilities provided to them by the authorities.





The players complained that they have not been provided with blankets, adequate food or proper toilet facilities.



Carappa, a player from Bengaluru, said, “It is very cold here. We need thick blankets and hot water to take bath. Players are getting sick due to this. Earlier, when we had played at other Nationals, we had all the facilities.”



“It is difficult to play in such conditions. We expect the authorities to make all the arrangements and make it a little more comfortable,” he added.



Elena Norman, the CEO of Hockey India, has assured that the authorities would look into the matter and rectify the problems.



“We have done the assessment and there are some areas of improvement required, which is being addressed by the organising committee and the state officials. We have been assured that it will be rectified,” Norman said.



Praveen Singh, Manipur’s Youth Affairs and Sports Director, said that the players had some confusion initially regarding the facilities but the matter was sorted now.



“When the players arrived, they saw unused areas in the hostel and assumed those were for them. Things were sorted when they saw the designated rooms. We have provided heaters, blankets, carpets and mattresses. They’re comfortable now,” Singh said



Senior hockey national championship



It is very cold here. We need thick blankets and hot water to take bath. Players are getting sick due to this. Earlier, when we had played at other Nationals, we had all the facilities. It is difficult to play in such conditions. We expect the authorities to make all the arrangements and make it a little more comfortable,. —Carappa, a player from bengaluru



The Tribune