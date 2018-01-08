Alexie Beovich







The 2018 Under 21 Indoor National Championship is upon us.





The Men’s and Women’s Under 21 Indoor National Championships begins on Tuesday 9 of January and will see 11 teams compete in 37 matches across the four day tournament.



The Goulburn based tournament is sure to garner the attention of hockey fans wanting to see future Australian representatives show their skills on the court.



Some names to look out for:



Ben Staines (ACT) – Scored ten goals in the 2018 Open Championships and came third in goal scoring at the 2017 Indoor Championships



Jake Staines (ACT) – Scored three goals in the 2018 Open Championships and came tenth in goal scoring at the 2017 Indoor Championships



Aleisha Price (ACT) – Placed in fourth for goal scoring at the 2017 Indoor Championships with five goals



Kelsey Hughes (NSW) – Scored six goals from penalty corners in the 2017 Indoor Championships



Kiarra Marsh (NSW) – Came eighth in goal scoring with five goals at the 2017 Indoor Championships



Between the two competitions fans will get to see ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, WA and QLD sides compete for a gold medal.



The 2017 competition saw NSW win the Women’s competition and WA take out the Men’s. Expectations will be high for both sides but history says they’ll compete well.



You can follow the games live at https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/or keep up to date by following Hockey Australia on Twitter.



For more information including the interactive tournament event program head here.



Hockey Australia media release