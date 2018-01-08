Alexie Beovich







The Indoor Festival of Hockey had the New South Wales (NSW) Men’s and Western Australia (WA) Women’s teams seeing gold in Goulburn this past week.





The NSW Men’s team once again defended their national title, defeating the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) team 4-3 despite a spirited comeback from the boys in yellow and blue.



NSW found themselves leading 3-0 in the twelfth minute of the gold medal match before ACT were able to mount a strong defence. ACT were able to post three of the next four goals but ultimately there wasn’t enough time on the clock for the visiting team to extend the game



The impressive NSW side were led by a dominant Jack Hayes over the four day tournament. The 23-year-old Australian representative managed to find the back of the net 23 times, scoring 13 field goals, eight penalty corners and two penalty shots.



Hayes’ 23 goals tallied ten more than next best goal scorer, Queensland’s Jared Taylor who posted 13 goals for the tournament. ACT’s most effective scorer proved to be Ben Staines with 10 goals for the tournament.



The Women’s tournament saw a deeper pool of competition than the men’s with teams from Western Australia (WA), Queensland (QLD), Australian Capital Territory (ACT), New South Wales (NSW) and Tasmania (TAS) all vying for the national title.



WA defeated QLD 5-3 in the gold medal match whilst ACT defeated NSW in the bronze.



WA found themselves in a strong position early on in the final after scoring the first two goals of the game before QLD quickly found some form and replied with two of their own.



WA were able to score three of the next four goals in the match and were ultimately very convincing in their win.



Two of WA’s final goals came via Australian representative Karri Somerville who finished the tournament as the leading goal scorer with 14 to her name.



Somerville was impressive from the field with 9 field goals to go with her four penalty corners for the tournament and will be aiming to replicate this form in the upcoming World Cup in Germany.



The women’s bronze medal match was a defensive grudge match which saw ACT defeat NSW 3-1.



You can follow the rest of the tournament live at https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/or keep up to date by following Hockey Australia on Twitter.



For more information including the interactive tournament event program head here.



Hockey Australia media release