East Grinstead booked their place at the finals of the Jaffa Super 6s at the iconic Copper Box Arena in London on January 28 with two more victories in the Women’s Premier Division on Sunday.





They went into the final day of the group stages at the Phoenix Sport and Leisure Centre in Telford needing just one point to secure their place in the finals, and they did that in the opening game of the day, beating Clifton Robinsons 5-2.



Bowdon Hightown, Holcombe and Leicester will also compete for the title after finishing in the top four.



East Grinstead were 3-1 up after just 13 minutes against Clifton Robinsons. Helen Richardson-Walsh scored twice while Kate Richardson-Walsh, Abi Harper, Ashlie Caddick and Ellie Cockburn scored the rest.



Sutton Coldfield’s Vicky Woolford couldn’t help stop the East Grinstead onslaught despite scoring twice as Helen Richardson-Walsh scored her third and fourth goals of the day as East Grinstead won 5-3.



There were also two wins on the day for Bowdon Hightown who secured second spot with 19 points.



A double for Sally Walton and strikes from England and GB Olympians Tina Cullen and Sam Quek guided them to a 4-0 win over Canterbury, and in their second game against Slough, Walton once again scored twice as they won 5-2. Cullen also found the target twice and Quek added another.



Slough’s loss cost them their place at the finals with Leicester pipping them to fourth spot, finishing equal on points with third-placed Holcombe. It was Holcombe’s higher number of wins that saw them claim third.



Holcombe and Leicester played each other and the game was as tight as expected with Holcombe taking a 6-5 win.



With the scores tied 3-3 at the break, it was a Dirkie Chamberlain double and England and GB international Ellie Watton’s goal that finally sealed the win for Holcombe. Leicester’s Lauren Turner has been in top form and scored a hat-trick here.



In their second game of the day, Leicester faced bottom club Reading and won 8-1 with Chloe Rogers hitting a hat-trick. Turner added two more to her tally which now stands at an impressive 22.



Holcombe also played Reading and ran out 6-1 winners. Watton showed great form and hit four of her side’s goals.



It has been a campaign to forget for Reading who finish bottom without recording a single point. Sutton Coldfield finish second from bottom on five points.



England Hockey Board Media release