



The Copper Box Arena beckons for Wimbledon, East Grinstead, Surbiton and Team Bath Buccaneers after they secured their spots at the finals of the Jaffa Super 6s Men’s Indoor Championships at Bromsgrove School on Sunday.





Wimbledon top the table and will face fourth-placed Team Bath Buccaneers in their semi final, with East Grinstead and Surbiton playing each other in a bid to reach the final on January 28.



Wimbledon secured top spot when they beat Sevenoaks 5-2, with England star Ed Horler hitting a hat-trick and Phil Ball adding a goal in each half.



In their second game of the day, Wimbledon underlined their top form with a 6-0 defeat of Team Bath Buccaneers. Phil Ball hit three goals to take his tally up to 13.



There were no wins for Team Bath Buccaneers today with their other game against Sevenoaks ending in a 4-4 draw, but they still finish fourth.



East Grinstead also secured a finals berth with two big wins, scoring 14 goals in the process. They opened the day against Reading, coming away with a 5-1 win. Wesley Jackson led the scoring with a brace and England and GB international Ashley Jackson, Tijn Van Groesen and Ben Allberry all scored too.



That result effectively ended Reading’s slim chances of making the finals and they finished in fifth place after beating Loughborough Students 4-2. Goals from James Carson and Duncan Riddell made the difference with the game being drawn 2-2 at the break.



It was Allberry that was the star of East Grinstead’s second game against Loughborough Students, hitting four goals in a big 9-3 win. Tijn Van Groesen grabbed a brace as did Simon Faulkner, with Ashley Jackson and Ross Stott were also on target.



Surbiton finish third despite losing twice on Sunday. They suffered an early setback in a 5-4 defeat to Holcombe. Surbiton looked to have the win in the bag as they led 3-0 at half time, but a comeback from Holcombe saw them score five in the second half with Dan Webster scoring twice.



It didn’t get any better for Surbiton as they closed proceedings with a 8-5 defeat at the hands of seventh placed Brooklands MU. Scotland and GB star Alan Forsyth scored four but couldn’t stop Surbiton from losing as Stefan Ray-Hills hit a hat-trick for Brooklands.



At the wrong end of the table, it is Loughborough Students who finish bottom with just one point after losing both of their games today and Sevenoaks are second from bottom.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here



England Hockey Board Media release