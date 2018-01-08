By Aftar Singh





Time to celebrate: The KLHC team celebrating with the trophy after beating Terengganu 4-3 in penalty shootout in the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean Lee Nam-yong was the toast of Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) after he hit the sudden-death penalty shooutout goal for their first Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.





KLHC edged defending champions Tereng­ganu 4-3 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The match had to be decided in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 3-3 deadlock in regulation time.



The score was also tied at 3-3 after the first five penalties.



In the match, KLHC scored their goals through Nam-yong, Moer Muhamad Azuan Hassan and Haziq Samsul while Terengganu netted via Faizal Saari, Ahmad Shakeel Butt and Joaqin Menini.



In the sudden-death shootout, Nam-yong scored while national forward Faizal’s attempt was saved by KLHC goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin.



Both teams went home with RM50,000 each.



Both teams had equal chances in the final. However, it was tough luck for Terengganu’s world class penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat of Argentina as two of his flicks hit the cross bar.



Terengganu got off to an explosive start in the first quarter by netting two quick goals in two minutes.



Peillat gave Terengganu the lead in the 10th minute off a penalty corner.



Just a minute later, Peillat’s push from the top of the semi-circle was well connected into goal by Manraj Singh, who is the son of Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh.



That was a wake-up call for KLHC, powered by seven national players and six foreigners, and they managed to pull one back in the 18th minute off a penalty corner through South Korean Jang Jong-hyun.



KLHC equalised from another penalty corner minutes later after Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim’s low flick was connected into goal by Mohd Syamim Mohd Yusof.



KLHC took the lead in the 34th minute with a superb reverse stick goal from Joshua Pollard.



Terengganu did not give up and drew level in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot through Peillat.



The Argentinian, who sent national goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman the wrong way to make it 3-3, was named man of the match.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan praised his players for their determination after bouncing back from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead.



“It was anybody’s game in the penalty shootout but I’m glad we managed to score in the sudden death to win our first Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup,” said Chiow Chuan.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said they were a bit unlucky as two of their penalty corners hit the bar.



“Both teams played well and congratulations to KLHC.



“We’ll now focus on our attempt to win the Premier Division title,” said Sarjit.



