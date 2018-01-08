Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Four Nations streaming live and on demand

Published on Monday, 08 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 92
View Comments



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to confirm live and on demand coverage of the University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations in Tauranga and Hamilton this month.



The Vantage Black Sticks Men play host to Olympic silver medallists Belgium (world ranking 3rd), India (6th) and Japan (16th) in the quad series from 17-28 January.

Split across two separate five-day series, Blake Park in Tauranga hosts the action from 17-21 January before teams head to Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton from 24-28 January.

For those who can’t be there in person, ALL games will be streamed live on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (facebook.com/nzblacksticks) and replays will then be available on demand at the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Fans who like the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.

New Zealand last played Belgium and Japan at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg last year where they recorded a 2-0 defeat and 3-1 victory respectively.

The Black Sticks will also be looking for revenge against India who came away with a 4-0 win in their last clash at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Tickets for all days of the 2018 University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations are still available and start from just $5 through www.dashtickets.co.nz

The University of Waikato Four Nations is proudly supported by Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT), Tauranga City Council and Hamilton City Council.

CLICK HERE for more information and to buy tickets

BLAKE PARK, TAURANGA

 Wednesday 17th January

 5:45pm – India vs Japan
 7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Belgium

 Thursday 18th January

 5:45pm – India vs Belgium
 7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan

 Saturday 20th January

 12:15pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs India
 2:00pm – Belgium vs Japan

 Sunday 21st January

 12:00pm – Bronze medal match
 2:00pm – Gold medal match

GALLAGHER HOCKEY CENTRE, HAMILTON

 Wednesday 24th January

 5:45pm – Belgium vs Japan
 7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs India

 Thursday 25th January

 5:45pm – India vs Belgium
 7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan

 Saturday 27th January

 2:15pm – India vs Japan
 4:00pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Belgium

 Sunday 28th January

 2:00pm – Bronze medal match
 4:00pm – Gold medal match

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.