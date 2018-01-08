



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to confirm live and on demand coverage of the University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations in Tauranga and Hamilton this month.





The Vantage Black Sticks Men play host to Olympic silver medallists Belgium (world ranking 3rd), India (6th) and Japan (16th) in the quad series from 17-28 January.



Split across two separate five-day series, Blake Park in Tauranga hosts the action from 17-21 January before teams head to Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton from 24-28 January.



For those who can’t be there in person, ALL games will be streamed live on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (facebook.com/nzblacksticks) and replays will then be available on demand at the conclusion of the live broadcast.



Fans who like the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.



New Zealand last played Belgium and Japan at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg last year where they recorded a 2-0 defeat and 3-1 victory respectively.



The Black Sticks will also be looking for revenge against India who came away with a 4-0 win in their last clash at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



Tickets for all days of the 2018 University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations are still available and start from just $5 through www.dashtickets.co.nz



The University of Waikato Four Nations is proudly supported by Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT), Tauranga City Council and Hamilton City Council.



CLICK HERE for more information and to buy tickets



BLAKE PARK, TAURANGA



Wednesday 17th January



5:45pm – India vs Japan

7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Belgium



Thursday 18th January



5:45pm – India vs Belgium

7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan



Saturday 20th January



12:15pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs India

2:00pm – Belgium vs Japan



Sunday 21st January



12:00pm – Bronze medal match

2:00pm – Gold medal match



GALLAGHER HOCKEY CENTRE, HAMILTON



Wednesday 24th January



5:45pm – Belgium vs Japan

7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs India



Thursday 25th January



5:45pm – India vs Belgium

7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan



Saturday 27th January



2:15pm – India vs Japan

4:00pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Belgium



Sunday 28th January



2:00pm – Bronze medal match

4:00pm – Gold medal match



Hockey New Zealand Media release