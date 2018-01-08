Four Nations streaming live and on demand
Hockey New Zealand is pleased to confirm live and on demand coverage of the University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations in Tauranga and Hamilton this month.
The Vantage Black Sticks Men play host to Olympic silver medallists Belgium (world ranking 3rd), India (6th) and Japan (16th) in the quad series from 17-28 January.
Split across two separate five-day series, Blake Park in Tauranga hosts the action from 17-21 January before teams head to Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton from 24-28 January.
For those who can’t be there in person, ALL games will be streamed live on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (facebook.com/nzblacksticks) and replays will then be available on demand at the conclusion of the live broadcast.
Fans who like the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.
New Zealand last played Belgium and Japan at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg last year where they recorded a 2-0 defeat and 3-1 victory respectively.
The Black Sticks will also be looking for revenge against India who came away with a 4-0 win in their last clash at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
Tickets for all days of the 2018 University of Waikato Men’s Four Nations are still available and start from just $5 through www.dashtickets.co.nz
The University of Waikato Four Nations is proudly supported by Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT), Tauranga City Council and Hamilton City Council.
CLICK HERE for more information and to buy tickets
BLAKE PARK, TAURANGA
Wednesday 17th January
5:45pm – India vs Japan
7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Belgium
Thursday 18th January
5:45pm – India vs Belgium
7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan
Saturday 20th January
12:15pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs India
2:00pm – Belgium vs Japan
Sunday 21st January
12:00pm – Bronze medal match
2:00pm – Gold medal match
GALLAGHER HOCKEY CENTRE, HAMILTON
Wednesday 24th January
5:45pm – Belgium vs Japan
7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs India
Thursday 25th January
5:45pm – India vs Belgium
7:30pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan
Saturday 27th January
2:15pm – India vs Japan
4:00pm – Vantage Black Sticks vs Belgium
Sunday 28th January
2:00pm – Bronze medal match
4:00pm – Gold medal match
Hockey New Zealand Media release